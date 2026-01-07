School bus crashes into ditch in Kent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school bus was pictured having crashed into a ditch after slipping on black ice in Kent.

Kent Police were called soon after 8am after a bus left the road at Chilmington Green, Ashford, and ended up in a ditch.

Officers, paramedics and three fire engines attended the scene to help passengers leave the bus, and there were no reported injuries.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the bus was believed to have “slipped” off the road due to black ice.

It said in a statement: “There are no reported injuries and the cause is believed to be the vehicle slipping on black ice.

“Crews are reminding everyone to use extra caution when driving in cold temperatures as there could be black ice on the roads, so avoid sudden braking and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.”

Early messages on social media reported that the Stagecoach vehicle was full of school children when it left the road.

Stagecoach has since confirmed that the incident involving one of its school buses is under review.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and remain on scene to assist while passengers leave the bus and the vehicle is recovered.

“Paramedics attended as a precaution.

“There were no reported injuries.”

Joel Mitchell, managing director at Stagecoach South East, said: “Stagecoach can confirm that an incident occurred on January 7 on the A28 in Ashford involving one of our school buses.

“There are currently no reported injuries.

“Stagecoach is co-operating fully with the local authorities, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under review.”