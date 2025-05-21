Hundreds of bus drivers to strike over pay dispute
Strike action will take place over six weeks as union members voted for industrial action
Hundreds of bus drivers in western Scotland are set to launch a six-week strike in a dispute over pay, the Uniteunion has announced.
Approximately 430 Stagecoach drivers will participate in the industrial action after recent pay negotiations failed to improve upon a "unacceptable" 4 per cent pay offer, previously rejected by union members.
The strikes are expected to cause significant disruption to bus services operating from depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan, and Kilmarnock, impacting routes across Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, and Glasgow.
Initial strike dates are set for May 26, June 2, and June 6. This will then be followed by a continuous six-week walkout commencing on June 9 and concluding on July 21.
According to Unite industrial officer Siobhan McCready, Stagecoach West Scotland has not revised its pay offer in six months.
The union has warned of "widespread and prolonged" disruption to bus services throughout the region as a result of the planned industrial action.
Siobhan McCready continued: “The drivers are being asked to fund a pay rise by working longer hours, taking longer unpaid breaks and losing a week of annual leave.
“This is simply unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated by Unite.
“Widespread and prolonged industrial action is set to hit bus services across the west of Scotland because this company doesn’t seem capable of listening to its workers.
“It’s not right that the drivers are the lowest paid across the whole of the Stagecoach group. Our members deserve a fair rate and that’s what we are determined to get for them.”
Unite said members voted by 98 per cent to take industrial action after rejecting the 4 per cent pay offer which was tabled last November.
The union said the current pay offer is “unacceptable” and claimed it would leave the drivers among the poorest paid across Stagecoach’s UK operations.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The company can end this dispute at any moment by putting forward a fair offer.”
Stagecoach has been approached for comment.
