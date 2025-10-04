Thousands of motorcyclists make pilgrimage to honour fallen service personnel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of bikers have made their annual pilgrimage to pay their respects to UK armed forces personnel who have died on active service since 1945.

In the Ride to the Wall (RTTW) event, now in its 18th year, motorcyclists from the UK and abroad headed to the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum (NMA) in Staffordshire on Saturday.

A Service of Remembrance was held at the event, whose participants have raised more than £1.83 million since 2008 to support the Arboretum, and which is a tribute to those who “can no longer ride by our side”, the organisers said.

RTTW founder Martin Dickinson said: “Each year, thousands come together for Ride to the Wall, not only to honour those whose names are etched into the Armed Forces Memorial, but to ensure their courage and sacrifice are remembered for generations to come.

“Every mile ridden, every contribution given, and every salute along the route, helps us keep their legacy alive.”

Most of the riders, who set off from 12 locations around the country, arrived in convoy at the Arboretum, prompting NMA director Philippa Rawlinson to say: “There’s nothing quite like the thunder of thousands of motorcycles arriving for Ride to the Wall.”

She said: “Riding pillion again this year, I’m reminded of the energy, camaraderie and shared purpose of this remarkable community.

“We are deeply thankful for their ongoing support which enables us to remain freely open to all and continue sharing powerful stories of service and sacrifice with generations to come.”

A total of £170,000 was raised at last year’s event.