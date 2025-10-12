Two children who died in Stafford murder investigation named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A girl and a boy who died in a house in Stafford have been named by Staffordshire Police.

Meraj Ul Zahra, aged two, and Abdul Momin Alfaateh, three, were both found unresponsive with injuries inside a home in Corporation Street on Sunday morning, police said.

They both died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody while inquiries continue.

A police cordon also remains in place in Corporation Street.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is routine following earlier police contact, Staffordshire Police said.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We were notified by Staffordshire Police of the death of two children in Stafford on Sunday 12 October where there was recent police contact prior to their death.

“We understand a referral is being made by the force, which once received, we will assess before deciding whether further action may be required by us.”

Two ambulances and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman said: “On arrival of ambulance staff we discovered two patients, both children.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Luke Browne, who lives in the street, said he saw a forensics van and a police car parked up as he left for work on Sunday morning.

The 61-year-old book shop owner said: “It’s very sad. Children dying is a horror.

“It’s quite painful to hear it.”

Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or through the live chat facility on the police website, quoting incident number 147 of October 12.

To report information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.