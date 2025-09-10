Staff at two universities to strike over compulsory job cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staff from two universities are to start strike action in response to the threat of compulsory redundancies.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland University Lecturers’ Association (EIS ULA) at Robert Gordon University (RGU) and the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) will take co-ordinated strike action on Thursday.

Some 188 redundancies are being made at RGU, of which the employer said 10% were compulsory, with the majority having opted for voluntary redundancy.

Meanwhile, UWS was planning to cut the equivalent of 75 full-time roles.

At UWS, a recent ballot saw more than 94% of voting members back industrial action, while RGU members achieved a similar mandate earlier this year, according to EIS.

The union said the cuts were short-sighted and would only increase the pressure faced by current staff, in turn affecting students’ education.

Andrea Bradley, EIS’s general secretary, said: “Our members are resolute in their fight to defend their jobs and protect the quality of education at RGU and UWS.

“Staff are being forced to take strike action as neither university has made any attempt to resolve their respective disputes, instead deciding to push forward with plans to make staff redundant.

“These job losses will no doubt have a detrimental impact on local communities, the students who study at these institutions and the colleagues who remain after staff have left or been dismissed.

“Both universities have failed to provide a no compulsory redundancy guarantee, and our members have been left with no choice but to take a stand by striking.”

A spokesperson for RGU said: “We have a continuing commitment to avoiding and minimising, wherever possible, any compulsory redundancies at the university.

“The redundancy processes associated with our Finance Transformation Project (FTP) have now concluded, and the vast majority of affected colleagues have left the university.

“Most chose to leave voluntarily, with circa 10% of the 188 staff that have left being subject to compulsory redundancy.

“The university is continually evolving to meet the needs of our students, staff, and the wider sector. This means we must remain agile and responsive to changing circumstances, which like any organisation may involve further adjustments over time.

“Any such changes will be approached with care, transparency, and a commitment to minimising impact, guided by our shared goal of long-term sustainability and success.”

A UWS spokesperson said: “UWS remains committed to avoiding compulsory redundancies. As EIS colleagues know, a voluntary severance scheme is open, and it is hoped that this approach will avoid the need for compulsory redundancy.

“We remain in an ongoing consultation process with our recognised trade unions. Our approach has been transparent from the outset and our position regarding compulsory redundancies has remained unchanged.

“UWS has seen a significant reduction in funded places from the Scottish Funding Council and our plan for a change in the academic workforce aligns with that reduction in funding. Since 2022/23, the overall funded places have reduced from 12,735.3 to 10,850 for the coming year; a fall of more than 1,800 places.

“The challenge facing UWS is not unique, and throughout the process we have focused on ensuring we continue to deliver an excellent student experience and enhanced graduate outcomes – it is a matter of significant regret that the planned industrial action is highly likely to have a detrimental impact on our new and continuing students as they start a new academic year.”