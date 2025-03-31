Stacey Dooley to be joined by Kevin Clifton for 2:22 A Ghost Story tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Stacey Dooley will be joined by her partner Kevin Clifton for a tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The Luton-born presenter, who has one child with professional dancer Clifton after they announced their relationship in 2019, made her acting stage debut last year.

Clifton told BBC One programme BBC Breakfast, this will be the “first project” that will see them work together since they won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Dooley, 38, has said she thinks rehearsals are going to feel “quite bizarre” as it is “unknown territory” to be working together as a couple.

“We know each other like, properly as people now, like, this is different to when we did Strictly,” he said.

Dooley made her stage debut in a West End production of the supernatural thriller last year.

She said she “really loved it” and “it was a delight, like the whole experience. I just thoroughly enjoyed it”.

“I was probably slightly apprehensive, because it wasn’t my world at all. Actually, I just couldn’t get enough of it,” she added.

“And then, when the opportunity presented itself again, we wondered if there was a world where we could sort of do it together.

“And yeah, here we are. We’re taking it all over the country.”

Clifton said it is an opportunity for them to be on tour “together as a family” as they will bring their two-year-old daughter Minnie on tour with them, who will be looked after by a family member while they are on stage.

Dooley and Clifton will play married couple Jenny and Sam, who argue about whether their home is haunted by a ghost or not over the course of an evening with friends.

The production premiered in 2020 at the Noel Coward Theatre, and has seen singers Cheryl, and Lily Allen, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Babs actress Jaime Winstone in the play.

Clifton was on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and has gone on to be in musicals Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Dirty Dancing The Musical, and Singin In The Rain.

Dooley recently presented the BBC programme Rape On Trial, which covers the delays to court cases and waiting times for victims of rape and sexual assault, and has also fronted documentaries Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and Stacey Dooley: Stalkers.

The tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story begins at Manchester Opera House In August and will travel to venues including Bristol’s Hippodrome, Glasgow’s King’s Theatre, and the Sunderland Empire.