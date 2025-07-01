Man stabbed in head with sword as battle re-enactment goes wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been stabbed in the head with a sword during a battle re-enactment at a 14th-century castle.

The 37-year-old was wearing body armour, but was stabbed through his visor.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious condition following the incident, which took place at Bodiam Castle, near Robertsbridge in East Sussex, on Sunday.

“Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during a living history demonstration at Bodiam Castle on Sunday afternoon (June 29),” a Sussex Police spokesman said.

“A 37-year-old man, from Horsham, was wearing body armour when his opponent re-enactor’s sword entered his visor during a combat re-enactment just before 3pm.

“He suffered a head injury and he is currently in a serious condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

open image in gallery The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton ( PA Archive )

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: “A man was unfortunately injured during the combat re-enactment.

“We are treating the incident as an accident and we are offering support to his family. His opponent, a 36-year-old man also from Horsham, and the organisers are helping us with our inquiries.

“We know the re-enactment had drawn a large crowd and understand that anyone who witnessed the scene could have found this distressing.

“We are appealing to anyone who has photographs or videos of the interaction that led to the injury to contact us so we can gain a clear understanding of what happened.”

Bodiam Castle, a National Trust property, is a 14th-century moated castle with a ruined interior. It has spiral staircases, battlements and a portcullis.

It was built around 1385 by Sir Edward Dallingridge and his wife Elizabeth, according to the National Trust website.

“They lived in a turbulent age, with protests and social upheaval caused by the Black Death and royal disputes that led to the Wars of the Roses.”