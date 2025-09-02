St George’s roundabout sprayed with anti-English obscenity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crude Welsh Dragon motif and graffiti reading “F*** the English!!” has been spray painted onto a mini-roundabout in the North Wales seaside town of Llandudno, prompting a police appeal.

The vandalism appears to be a response to a St George’s Cross having been sprayed on the same mini-roundabout in August, which had already been removed by the local council.

The two acts of vandalism come as various mini-roundabouts around the country have become the focus for nationalist fervour as part of a controversial campaign to raise the St George’s Cross and Union Jack flags around the country.

There are concerns that the organised effort, called “Operation Raise the Colours”, could stoke tensions in local communities and there is an anti-immigration sentiment behind the campaign.

North Wales Police described the graffiti in Llandudno as an “obscene anti-English slogan”.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan told The Independent: "Hate-related offences, including those that target communities or national identities, are taken extremely seriously and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

He added: “Local enquiries remain ongoing, and we are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Maesdu Road/Bodnant Road area between 26 August and 1 September to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from drivers who may have captured relevant footage on dashcams during that period.”

Conwy council has said it will remove the latest graffiti, and described the damage as “a waste of public resources”.

There are fears increasing use of the St George’s Cross flag and the Union Jack could stoke division in communities and that there could be anti-immigration sentiment behind them.

They are believed to be part of an online movement known as “Operation Raise the Colours”, which has been backed by far-right figures including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

Far-right group Britain First has also voiced support for the movement, with the co-founder of the campaign claiming they had donated 200 flags.

During last year’s racist riots which broke out in the wake of the Southport attack, many participants were seen wearing or waving such flags.