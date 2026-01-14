Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Church of England has been accused of ageism over the proposed closure of a historic church with an elderly congregation.

St Augustine's Church in Bournemouth, Dorset, is no longer considered viable' due to low congregation numbers and financial concerns.

The Grade II listed place of worship, which has served the community for more than 130 years, has a loyal band of 30 attendees predominantly aged in their 70s and above.

Army veteran David Agar, 83, the Deanery Synod representative, said it is the only church in the area with transport links including a nearby bus stop outside making it easier for elderly people to go to services.

He said they would find it hard to get to another church without such good transport links.

The congregation were left shocked when they were informed of the intention to close the church in a note with prayers at Sunday service.

open image in gallery St Augustine's Church in Bournemouth ( BournemouthEcho/BNPS )

It stated that the Parochial Church Council is to vote on the closure at the end of the month.

Mr Agar, a former Army Major who commanded Gurkha battalions and served three active tours during the Malayan Emergency in the 1950s, has wowed to 'fight' any closure.

He first attended St Augustin’s aged 11 and says he has worshipped there all his life, apart from time spent away on military service.

Mr Agar has represented the church on the Deanery Synod for 15 years.

The church, part of the Bournemouth Town Centre Parish alongside St Peter’s and St Stephen’s, is under the Diocese of Winchester.

Mr Agar said: “We suddenly got a little note in with the prayers on a Sunday saying they didn’t think we were viable.

"Most of our congregation are well over 70 and we’ve got some in their 90s.

“This church is in a very good position. Cemetery Junction is served by practically every bus route in Bournemouth. For elderly people, access is absolutely vital.

"They think we have had our fights, our lives, you could say it is ageist.

"They think we are easy to bully.

“This was my church since I was a boy. I will keep fighting."

Mr Agar also criticised what he described as wider changes within the Church of England.

He added: “There’s a move nationally to get rid of the old structure and reduce the number of stipendiary clergy.

“It’s an absolute mess. I’d like to preserve our church, which has architectural value."

St Augustin’s foundation stone was laid in 1891 and the church was consecrated the following year.

It was designed by renowned architect William Butterfield, whose work includes churches and cathedrals in London, Oxford and Australia.

The church contains a World War One memorial font and other commemorative features.

Bournemouth Town centre parish and the Church of England have been approached for comment.