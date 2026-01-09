St Andrews rector removed from university’s governing body for second time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rector of St Andrews University has been removed from the institution’s governing body for a second time following a row about her “constitutional powers”.

Stella Maris has been removed from her role as president of the university court – the institution’s senior governing body – after what the university described as a refusal to follow its governance rules.

She was previously ousted from the role in 2024 after speaking out about the situation in Gaza, before being reinstated last year.

Since last summer, the university said, Ms Maris has claimed she alone has the authority to chair university court, and that she should have “absolute discretion” over all aspects of the management of its meetings.

It said this goes against the Scottish Code of Good Higher Education Governance and the university’s own protocols, which state the rector opens and closes meetings while the senior lay member chairs substantive business.

Her refusal to follow protocols is said to have disrupted a “key meeting” in October last year, which was meant to have been focused on reviewing and signing off the university’s accounts.

After the court voted to uphold its standard procedures, Ms Maris accused fellow members of acting “unlawfully”, and made no contribution to the ensuing discussion on university finances.

Her actions are said to have had a “dispiriting” effect on fellow court members, and to have diverted attention and resources away from addressing the university’s financial challenges.

The university said she resisted attempts to find a “sensible and collegiate resolution” to the matter, including declining an offer to bring forward her own proposals to change court procedure.

It said she also declined to withdraw her allegation of unlawful behaviour, that she declined to agree to be bound by the principle of collective responsibility applying to all members of the court, and that she declined to resign.

A spokesperson for the university court said: “Members of a governing body have clear legal responsibilities and cannot pick and choose which rules they observe.

“To have agreed to Ms Maris’s demands would have made it impossible for court to operate according to the provisions of the Higher Education Governance Act (Scotland) and the Scottish Code of Good Higher Education Governance.

“This is matter of considerable and enduring regret for members of our court, who have for several months sought a sensible and collegiate resolution to this matter.

“It is also a matter of regret that considerable time and scarce university resources have been required to address the rector’s persistent claims about her own constitutional powers, when court should be focused on addressing the extremely challenging financial circumstances facing St Andrews and all other UK universities at present.

“We thank Ms Maris for her service on court to date and wish her well for the remainder of her term as St Andrews rector.

“The University has offered her support to carry out her pastoral duties for students as rector.”

Ms Maris continues to hold the office of rector of St Andrews, with her term ending in October 2026.

Ms Maris has been approached for comment.