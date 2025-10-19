Tea leaves picked 200 years ago could help save cuppa from climate change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tea leaves picked from the hills of Sri Lanka 200 years ago could save the cup of tea from extinction.

Thamali Kariyawasam moved from Sri Lanka to the University of Bristol to research how tea crop could be protected from the impacts of climate change.

Tea plant saplings take two years to graduate from the nursery to the ground and can live up to 100 years.

But they are fragile, and longer and more frequent droughts and heatwaves can destroy saplings or decimate whole plantations.

Sri Lanka produces up to 300 million tonnes of tea each year, enough for 150 trillion cups, and the sector employs more than 2.5 million people, so livelihoods are at stake.

Mrs Kariyawasam’s PhD is a collaboration between the University of Bristol, Ahmad Tea, Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, Tea Research Institute of Sri Lanka and the University of Peradeniya in Sri Lanka.

Ahmad Tea, a family-run tea company based in Hampshire, gives up to a fifth of its profits to good causes.

With climate change making dry periods more frequent and severe in tea-growing countries like Sri Lanka, India, and Kenya, the collaborative research team is trying to understand how some tea cultivars manage better than others when water is limited.

The goal is to help find or develop tea cultivars that can grow well using less water – with minimal quality losses, so that tea farming can continue even in tough weather conditions.

Mrs Kariyawasam said: “When well-established plants die, it’s a huge loss to the farmer, because they will have invested a lot to bring the plant up to that age.

“We are seeing tea fields being scorched by heatwaves, and in extreme conditions the crop will die.

“During a drought, the biochemical composition of the tea leaf changes which can affect the taste of the cup of tea, reduce crop yields or destroy plantations entirely.”

She is spending her PhD gathering samples from Sri Lanka and studying them in Bristol’s laboratories.

Tea was introduced to Sri Lanka, then called Ceylon, by the British and has since become one of the country’s biggest exports.

Amazingly, tea plucked by botanists 200 years ago is still kept in the UK at Kew.

Dr Caspar Chater, from Kew, said the seven million dried plant specimens in its herbarium were a “time machine” for modern research.

“They provide us with information about past climates, past diseases that affected tea and how tea diversity has changed over time,” he said.

“Thamali’s research is a great example of how we are leveraging plant diversity to adapt to climate change.

“So many livelihoods depend on tea production, in Sri Lanka and across the world and I am excited to be part of this work to identify plant traits that will protect tea yields for the future.”

Zahra Afshar, from Ahmad Tea studied at the University of Bristol before joining the family business and said there had been “astonishingly little” research on the effects of climate change on tea.

“Climate change is already affecting the cost of production and yield in tea-growing regions, putting suppliers under pressure and causing instability,” she said.

“There’s not much public visibility of the issue, and very low tea prices means that suppliers often don’t have the funds to respond to this existential crisis, for instance by investing in regenerative farming.

“It’s great to be working with the University of Bristol and Kew to keep tea crops resilient, ensure farmers stay in business and save the cup of tea as we know it.”