Squirrels wreak havoc onboard Gatwick train causing cancellation

Two squirrels caused a train to Gatwick Airport to be cancelled after they ran onboard and reportedly began to attack passengers.

The rodents boarded the 8.54am Great Western Railway train from Reading and caused “pandemonium”, which led the conductor to try and barricade them from exploring more of the train.

They were said to have boarded at 9.47am when the service stopped at the Surrey village of Gomshall and quickly began to make their way through the carriage, with passengers left running from them.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It was complete pandemonium. The squirrels got into the rear carriage and attacked people.

“All the passengers ran off the train and got another carriage. The conductor then had to lock the doors to stop the squirrels moving up the train.”

They added: “We’ve all heard of the ‘leaves on the line’ excuse, but a squirrel attack is a new one.”

After arriving at Redhill train station, staff reportedly spend half an hour trying to remove the rodents using broomsticks and peanuts, but had no luck.

It was then decided to terminate the service and the train returned to Reading, where it had originated, placing some passengers at risk of missing their flights.

A spokesman for GWR said: “We can confirm that the 08.54 Reading to Gatwick was terminated at Redhill after a couple of squirrels boarded the train at Gomshall without tickets, breaching railway byeclaws.

“We attempted to remove them at Redhill, but one refused to leave and was returned to Reading to bring an end to this nutty tail.”