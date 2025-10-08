‘Jewel-like’ skyscraper to be built in Square Mile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “jewel-like” skyscraper has been approved for construction in the Square Mile - becoming the latest megastructure to be built in the area.

The City of London Corporation approved the demolition of a vacant office block at 130 Fenchurch Street, known as Fountain House, and the subsequent construction of two new towers, one with 31 storeys and the other 34.

The new glass and steel building, due to be completed in 2030, will include an external garden terrace on the 17th floor, a public rooftop gallery on the 20th floor, and new food and drink spots. It will also include 58,000 sq m of office space.

It will neighbour the “Walkie Talkie”, Scalpel and Leadenhall “Cheese Grater” skyscrapers.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee, Tom Sleigh, said: “130 Fenchurch captures our ambition to unlock growth: a striking new workplace in the heart of the City, with routes and views that open up the City for everyone.

“This is about more than one building — it’s part of a pattern of proactive planning decisions that are helping to shape a future-ready Square Mile: greener, denser, more dynamic, and firmly aligned with the UK’s growth mission.

“Planning can be a growth engine, and 130 Fenchurch proves it. We’re delivering jobs, public space, and best-in-class offices at the scale the UK economy needs.”

The new building is being designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, responsible for the Battersea Power Station redevelopment project.

Fountain House was built after the Second World War, between 1954 and 1958. It was one of the first tall office buildings to be constructed in the City of London after the Blitz.

It was built on a former bomb site and designed by architects W H Rogers and Sir Howard Robertson.

Over the summer, Canary Wharf announced proposals to build a floating, Olympic-sized lido in the heart of the financial district.

The natural water lido is planned to be built on the Eden Dock, opposite the main entrance to Canary Wharf’s Tube station, by Sea Lanes, the team behind the UK's first National Open Water Swimming Centre in Brighton.

The complex will also boast saunas, a community clubhouse, fitness classes and restaurants. The complex is due to open in summer 2026, subject to planning permission.

The fully lifeguarded six-lane lido will have a fixed depth of 1.3 metres and will float in the dock, which is cut off from the River Thames and naturally filtered.