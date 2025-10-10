Alert issued over children’s book collection hijacked by graphic website

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools and libraries have been told to pull popular children’s books from shelves after a web address printed inside was hijacked by a pornography website.

The link, found inside Andrew Cope’s Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups series, previously directed children to more information on the books, but has now been found to redirect them to adult content.

Publisher Puffin, which is part of Penguin Random House, said it had “immediately paused” sales of the books and had contacted libraries to have them removed.

The books, which are aimed at seven-to 12-year-olds, feature animals using gadgets to catch robbers and solve crimes and puzzles.

A number of schools have also contacted parents to inform them of the explicit content, advising them to “remove them immediately” from their children.

The Guardian reported that one school in West Sussex wrote to parents: “We have been made aware of a safeguarding alert linked to the children’s book series Spy Dog/Pups and Spy Cat written by author Andrew Cope.

“These books contain a link to a website to find out more about the character (identified on the back or inside page). This link has now been compromised and takes users to a pornographic website with no age verification.”

A statement issued on behalf of Cope and Puffin said: “In some editions of the Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups series, there is a reference to the author Andrew Cope’s former website for the series, which was owned and managed by him.

“We understand an unconnected third party has very recently taken control of the domain name and is using it to display a different website with inappropriate adult content.

“This website is not associated with Puffin or Andrew Cope. We are asking people not to visit the website and ensure that children do not visit it either.

“We are taking this extremely seriously and are acting on this issue as a matter of urgency through the appropriate channels to get this website removed.

“This is an in-depth and complex legal process and will take time. We have immediately paused the sale and distribution of the books whilst we deal with this matter.”