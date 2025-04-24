Record number of people exercising and playing sport, report suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of adults in England who exercise regularly or take part in sport has reached a new record, according to a report.

However, experts warned that “barriers to getting active are still too high”, particularly for women, black people, Asian people, and those in deprived areas.

Ministers vowed to “do more” to tackle inactivity and give local communities the facilities and support to ensure “everyone can lead a healthy and active life”.

The NHS recommends that adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week – such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming – or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as running or interval training.

The latest Active Lives Adult Survey by Sport England, which included responses from 171,926 people, found more than six in 10 (63.7%) are meeting the 150 minutes-a-week target.

This is the equivalent of 30 million people, Sport England said, an increase of 2.4 million since the survey was first taken in 2016.

The number of inactive adults also fell by 477,000, with growth in activity levels among older and disabled people.

However, Sport England warned its data “shows there are significant inequalities”.

While activity among men and women has increased since the last survey, men are still more likely to be active than women.

People from more deprived areas are also less likely to be active, as well as black and Asian people.

Sport England chairman Chris Boardman said an active population is “vital” for relieving pressure on the NHS and helping to drive economic growth.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: “At a time of real social and economic challenges, record numbers of people now playing sport and taking part in physical activity is a major milestone.

“However, we know there is still much to do.

“Black and Asian people are still less likely to be active than white people, while women are less likely to be active than men.

“It also remains grossly unfair that where a person lives, and the size of their bank balance, can have such a negative impact on whether a person is physically active or not.

“That’s why we’ll continue unashamedly to target our investment at the groups and places that need it most.”

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock said: “We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active.

“Today’s data shows that we need to do more.

“This Government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life.”