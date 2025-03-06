MP calls for knighthood for rugby league ‘hero’ Billy Boston

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have heard calls for a knighthood for rugby league hero Billy Boston “while that’s still possible” to end the “scandal” that no player from the sport has ever been knighted.

Boston, who was born in Wales, scored 478 tries in 487 matches for Wigan after making the rugby switch from union to league in 1953.

The 90-year-old revealed in 2016 he had been living with vascular dementia.

He has been appointed an MBE, the third-highest ranking award within the Order of the British Empire, after CBE and OBE but before a knighthood or damehood.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has campaigned on the issue and previously said it is a “major injustice” that no rugby league player has ever been knighted.

During business questions, Labour MP for Makerfield Josh Simons said: “Mr Speaker, rugby league fans like yourself and others in this chamber will know and love my most famous constituent, Billy Boston.

“Before I came into this chamber, I was informed that Billy is not well, and local councillors in my constituency have started a petition to ensure that he receives a knighthood while that’s still possible.

“It is a scandal that for over a century, no rugby football league hero has received a knighthood, a scandal that we must recognise.

“So does the Leader agree with me that Billy Boston should be Sir Billy Boston, while that’s still possible?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “I know Mr Speaker has very strong views about these issues as well, which I share as the former patron of rugby league.

“(Mr Simons) will appreciate I cannot comment on particular nomination applications, but what I can say to him is that I share his concern, which I know, Mr Speaker often takes the opportunity to share that with us now as well, that rugby league, which is a great northern sport, should get better recognition in our honours system.”

Sir Lindsay wished Boston well, adding: “Nobody has ever scored tries like Billy Boston.”

Speaking after the session Mr Simons said: “As Billy’s local MP, I was proud to stand up in Parliament to support efforts by local councillors to get Billy a knighthood, especially after hearing he’s unwell.

“For years, politicians in this area, including the Secretary of State for Sport Lisa Nandy, have pushed for better recognition of rugby league.

“I am confident this Government will stand behind rugby league. As the Speaker said, no one scores a try like Billy Boston – it’s time his performance on and off the pitch was recognised.”