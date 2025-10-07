Why ‘exercise snacks’ may be good for your health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking “exercise snacks” throughout the day can boost people’s health and make them fitter, researchers say.

Bursts of activity, lasting just a few minutes, increase respiratory fitness and could be ideal for people who lack time and or suffer low motivation, according to experts.

Engaging in as little as 10 to 59 minutes of activity per week has also been associated with an 18% reduction in premature death from any cause.

Most adults do not meet recommended exercise guidelines of 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate activity, or 75 to 150 minutes a week of vigorous activity.

Now, researchers writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, say there is collective evidence that exercise spread throughout the day has health benefits.

“Exercise snacks are intentionally structured, short duration bouts of physical activity, such as stair climbing or body weight exercises, that are deliberately incorporated into daily routines,” said the team, including from the University of Oviedo, Spain, and the Danish Centre for Motivation and Behaviour Science.

“Snacktivity encourages the accumulation of short physical activity bouts (two to five minutes) to achieve recommended weekly activity targets.”

The researchers assessed 11 randomised controlled trials involving 414 inactive people, 69% of whom were women.

Exercise snacks were defined as structured bouts lasting less than five minutes, performed at least twice daily and for at least three days every week.

Pooling the results showed that exercise snacks significantly improved cardiorespiratory fitness in adults and there was limited evidence they improved muscular endurance in older adults.

While the snacks were not shown to alter body composition, blood pressure or cholesterol levels, they were still regarded as beneficial.

The team said people were also very likely to stick with short bursts of activity rather than starting longer training sessions and then giving up.

They added: “Achieving even half of the recommended weekly physical activity volume (150–300min/week of moderate or 75–150min/week ofvigorous intensity activity) confers significant mental health benefits, including an 18% lower risk of depression.

“These findings highlight the potential of low volume, accessible physical activity strategies to produce significant health benefits, particularly among physically inactive adults.”

The researchers said the “time efficient nature of exercise snacks” may help people who think they are too busy to exercise.

“Exercise snacks may enhance adherence to regular physical activity by providing short, flexible exercise bouts that are easier to integrate into daily routines.”

Known examples of moderate activity include very brisk walking (4mph or faster), heavy cleaning such as washing windows or mopping, cycling at 10mph-12mph, or badminton.

Vigorous activity includes hiking, jogging at 6mph or faster, shovelling, fast cycling, basketball or tennis.