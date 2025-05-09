Officers who confronted Southport attacker nominated for bravery awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three police officers who confronted and detained Southport knife attacker Axel Rudakubana have been nominated for bravery awards.

Sergeant Gregory Gillespie, Constable Luke Holden and PCSO Timothy Parry were the first officers to arrive on the scene of the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed workshop on July 29 last year.

Rudakubana, 18, who murdered Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and injured 10 others, was confronted by the officers as he stood at the top of a flight of stairs holding a large knife.

The three men have been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2025 after facing what Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy described as “unimaginable horror”.

Ms Kennedy said: “As first on the scene and in those frantic initial moments, they were unaware of the horrific events taking place but they dismissed any thoughts for their own safety, bravely detaining the offender while protecting and helping the victims and those inside.

“We are all immensely proud of Ps Gillespie, Pc Holden and PCSO Parry for their courage, professionalism and swift actions in such horrendous circumstances. For the officers to be recognised in this way is true testament to them all.”

According to the nomination, Mr Gillespie was first to arrive at Hart Street after a radio call at midday to reports of a male attacking children with a knife.

He described seeing “chaos” when he arrived and directing paramedics to a seriously injured child.

He was joined by Mr Holden and Mr Parry and the officers witnessed members of the public running away from the dance studio carrying young children.

Armed with a baton and a Taser, Mr Gillespie and Mr Holden entered the building, while Mr Parry covered the exit, and found Rudakubana holding a large knife at the top of the stairs.

The officers approached the suspect, while shouting at him to drop the knife, and Mr Parry ran in to assist.

Rudakubana, who was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January, dropped the knife and, after officers struck him with a baton and kicked him to get him under control, was handcuffed and arrested.

Merseyside Police Federation chairman Chris McGlade said: “Police officers join the service to keep our communities safe and prevent them from harm.

“In the face of the most challenging and perilous of circumstances, these three officers exemplified this commitment.

“Without hesitation, they prioritised public safety and demonstrated the highest levels of bravery. Their professionalism was unparalleled, and it is fitting that we acknowledge and honour their actions accordingly.”

The Police Bravery Awards will be held on July 10.