Foundation set up in Southport victim’s name to spread ‘magic’

The parents of one of the victims of the Southport attack hope to spread “magic” through a foundation set up in her name to encourage children’s love of dance.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, was killed along with Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and six-year-old Bebe King when Axel Rudakubana, 18, launched his knife attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29 last year.

Her parents Sergio and Alexandra Aguiar told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday they have set up the Alice’s WonderDance foundation in their daughter’s memory.

Mrs Aguiar said her daughter began dancing when she was 16 or 17-months-old and danced “non-stop” from then.

She said: “Alice’s WonderDance is a foundation we created in the name of Alice just to show everyone how wonderful Alice was.

“We just want to provide fun for children in the world of dance.”

She said the logo for the charity features ballet shoes and a magic wand to “spread the magic in her name”.

Money raised could go towards dance classes for after-school clubs, uniforms for children or university funding for young dancers, Mrs Aguiar said.

Mr Aguiar is set to take on six marathons across the world to raise funds, starting in Berlin next month.

He said: “Every mile I run is for her and her name. I just think about her.”

He ran the London Marathon earlier in the year to raise money for a new playground at Churchtown Primary School, where Alice was a pupil.

The family said they have received support from Elsie’s Story and Bebe’s Hive – funds set up in memory of the other two victims.

Mr Aguiar said: “We try to work together like a team, try to help each other.”

Family friend Sarah Buck told the programme the foundation is also selling merchandise, including T-shirts, bags and hats, to raise money.