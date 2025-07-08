Public asked not to lay flowers to mark a year on from Southport attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The public is being asked not to lay floral tributes to mark a year since the Southport knife attack but to donate to charitable causes instead.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street in the seaside town on July 29 last year.

In an open letter published at midday on Tuesday, Sefton Council said the solidarity showed by the community would “shine bright” in the coming weeks and an “incredible amount of consideration, thought and planning” had been given to how the day would be marked.

The letter said: “In respect of this deeply personal time, we ask that no floral tributes be laid at either Hart Street or at school settings.

“Instead, we are encouraging people to consider donating to local causes such as The Southport Stronger Together Appeal, Elsie’s Story, Bebe’s Hive, Hope’s Help, Alice’s Wonderdance, The Southport Hesketh Round Table and North West Air Ambulance in lieu of floral tributes.

“There will also be a three-minute silence at 3pm on Tuesday July 29, which will be recognised by the council and other public bodies and we ask everyone to join with us, wherever you may be.

“We fully understand that many of us still need to grieve and to mark the day. Our colleagues have been working with faith and community leaders to identify local spaces where you can go, within your neighbourhood, to pay tribute, whether this be to say a prayer, light a candle, speak to someone or quietly reflect in a way that feels right for you.”

Flags will be lowered to half-mast on public buildings around the Liverpool city region.

In the letter, the council said the public’s compassion had been a “source of comfort to all affected through their darkest days”.

It said: “The shared grief, countless acts of kindness and especially the commitment to honouring the memory of Alice, Bebe, and Elsie have meant more than words can express.

“This period is incredibly hard for the families of Alice, Bebe and Elsie and all of those children and adults injured or who suffered lifelong psychological impact of witnessing the attack, and we acknowledge the huge impact on their lives too.

“We must not forget the local people who rushed to support and to our emergency responders. They all remain always in our thoughts.”

The letter was published ahead of a public inquiry, opening at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon, which will examine what was known about killer Axel Rudakubana, 18, before he carried out the attack.

The council said support remained available for anyone affected by the events of last July and could be accessed at www.sefton.gov.uk/southporttogether.

It added: “Let us continue to honour the lives of Alice, Bebe, and Elsie not only through remembrance, but by holding on to the values they embodied – joy, creativity, kindness, and love.”