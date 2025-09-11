Two sisters showed ‘remarkable’ bravery as they ran from Southport attacker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two sisters who escaped the Southport attack showed “remarkable” bravery as they ran from the scene, their parents have told the public inquiry.

The mother of the two girls, who attended the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year, said they had run “for their lives” to get away from attacker Axel Rudakubana.

She said: “In the chaos of all the children trying to get out they got separated.

“We later saw their remarkable displays of bravery on CCTV as they ran.

“Watching this knowing that we were not there to protect them is one of the hardest things we have ever had to endure and is incredibly difficult to process.”

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed by Rudakubana, who attempted to murder eight other children and two adults.

Giving impact evidence to the Southport Inquiry at Liverpool Town Hall on Thursday, the mother of the girls, referred to as child V and child W, said their youngest daughter was kept safe in a car and their eldest in a house across the road from the studio on Hart Street.

“We will never be able to find the words to express our gratitude to the people who selflessly came forward to keep them safe until we arrived at the scene,” she said.

She added: “In the immediate aftermath of the attack, both girls were trying to tell us how someone had come into their class ‘with a fake knife and fake blood’.

“Their little minds reeling, trying to get to grips with how someone would be capable of such atrocities, not wanting to or being able to believe that it was real.

“The conversations that we had to have with them following this don’t get much more difficult.”

The father of the girls, who read the second half of the evidence, said the family had made a choice to move forward with “love, joy and hope”.

His voice broke with emotion as he said: “We will not allow him to take more from us than he already has. We are in awe of the strength, determination and resilience of our girls.”

He added: “This inquiry matters. It matters for our children, and for every child who was there that day.

“It matters for every parent who has sat up at night, terrified, knowing how close they came to losing their child.

“And it matters for those who did lose their children, who we think about and carry in our hearts every single day.”

The couple hugged as they finished reading the statement.

The first phase of the inquiry, expected to run until November, will examine Rudakubana’s history and his dealings with relevant agencies, along with any missed opportunities to prevent what happened.