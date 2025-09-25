Southport killer’s taxi driver took another fare before calling the police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The taxi driver who took Axel Rudakubana to the scene of the Southport attack did not call emergency services until 50 minutes after hearing screams at the Hart Space, having picked up another fare first.

Driver Gary Poland, who picked up Mr Rudakubana from his home in Banks, Lancashire, said he “regretted” not stopping to help the children that he saw flee from the building.

He said he threatened to call the police on Mr Rudakubana after he refused to pay for his ride. When Mr Rudakubana went inside the building, Mr Poland assumed he was going to get money.

Mr Poland said: "I regret not helping the children. Their screams were harrowing and I can still hear them when I think back to that day.

“I consider that I should have called police earlier. In hindsight, I wish I had done and it's something that I do think about every day, what I should have done and how this is my fault because I drove him there.”

He told the inquiry that he thought Mr Rudakubana was shooting at people inside, and he thought that he was in danger of being a target, after the dispute over the taxi fare.

He said he did not check on the children's welfare because he was in total shock. "This was terrifying. I was in a state of complete mortal terror and shock."

