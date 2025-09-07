Families ‘hope no stone is unturned’ as Southport killings inquiry resumes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of three girls who were killed in a knife attack at a Southport dance class hope a public inquiry will leave “no stone unturned”, their solicitor has said.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed by Axel Rudakubana when he targeted the Taylor Swift-themed class on July 29 last year.

The 18-year-old, who was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years, also attempted to murder 10 others, including eight children.

The first phase of a public inquiry, which resumes at Liverpool Town Hall on Monday, will examine his history and his dealings with relevant agencies, along with any missed opportunities to prevent what happened.

The families’ solicitor, Christopher Walker, director of serious injury law at Bond Turner, said: “My clients, the three bereaved families, hope the inquiry will leave no stone unturned in establishing the facts around what led to this day.

“As both the chair and the Prime Minister have said, Southport must be a line in the sand, and this inquiry must lead to change.

“We already know that the attack was preventable. What is important to establish now is how and why.

“This is clearly going to be a traumatic process for everyone involved, and it is my role to ensure my clients are fully supported and we assist the chair in establishing the truth in order to effect change.

“We are committed to bringing about change and ensuring that the legacies of Elsie, Alice, and Bebe are of hope and joy.

“Our three families cling to the hope that if they tread this painful path of discovery and uncovering the truth, no other families will have to again.”

This week, the inquiry is due to hear impact statements from families of surviving children, who cannot be named, dance teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Liddle and businessman Jonathan Hayes, who was stabbed when he left his office after hearing the attack.

Chairman Sir Adrian Fulford described the incident as “one of the most egregious crimes in our country’s history” in his opening statement in July.

Four impact statements from families whose children were in the class, in the studio on Hart Street, were read to the inquiry before it was adjourned over the summer.

The first phase of the inquiry is expected to hear details of previous incidents where Rudakubana was found with a knife and of three referrals made to the Government’s counter-terror programme Prevent.

His involvement with the criminal justice system, his education, his engagement with social and health care services and his relationship with his family are all expected to be analysed.

A second phase of the inquiry is expected to look at addressing the risk posed by young people who have a fixation with extreme violence.