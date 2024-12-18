Schools closed and homes left without water due to Southern Water fault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A fault at a Southern Water supply works has left thousands of people without water and forced schools to close.

Southern Water said the problem had been caused by a "technical issue" at its Testwood Water Supply Works which meant low pressure or a loss of water supply.

Residents in Southampton, Eastleigh, Romsey and the New Forest have been left without water in their homes.

Southern Water said that the problem is affecting ten postcodes – SO15, S016, SO40, SO42, SO43, SO45, SO50, SO51, SO52 and SO53.

Ten schools have been forced to send pupils home, Hampshire County Council said.

The schools closed include: North Baddesley Infant School and Halterworth in the Test Valley, The New Forest Academy, Cadland Primary School and Wildground in the New Forest and Mountbatten school Romsey.

An update on Southern Water’s website said: “We currently have a technical fault at Testwood Water Supply Works which means water is not leaving the site. We’ve been working 24/7 since late last night to fix the issue.”

“Our Incident Alternative Response team have been working continuously to ensure we support our most vulnerable customers and key services, and mitigate for any potential loss of supplies.

“Bottled water deliveries to customers on our Priority Services Register are ongoing, as well as care homes.”

The company said it will provide a further update at 3pm on Wednesday.

Bottled water stations have been set up, Southern Water said, and all locations and opening times will be announced once open.

The first one was set up at Places Leisure Centre in Passfield Avenue, Eastleigh.

Sandra Hall, a Hampshire resident, told the Daily Echo she hasn’t had hot water on Wednesday.

She said: “Thankfully, we had a hot shower last night otherwise it could’ve been a real nightmare.”

Stephanie Davidovitz, head of water networks at Southern Water, said: "Our Testwood Water Supply works has run into some issues.

"We are working through plans to look at how we can restore supply in some areas but it is an emerging issue."