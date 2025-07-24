Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two pilots killed in the Southend Airport plane crash have been named.

Captain Danny Marco Franken and First Officer Floris Christiaan Rhee were “both highly respected and cherished colleagues”, Zeusch Aviation said.

The medical flight, chartered to transport a patient for treatment in the UK, crashed at Southend Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday 13 July.

The aircraft was a twin-turboprop Beechcraft B200 Super King Air. Witnesses said they saw a “fireball” when the plane crashed, and images of fire and black smoke were shared on social media.

It is understood that the patient had been dropped off and the plane was bound for its base in the Netherlands when it crashed.

open image in gallery Witnesses said they saw a ‘fireball’ when the plane crashed ( X/@agussromagnoli )

A female nurse and a male doctor were also killed in the crash.

The nurse was named in reports as 31-year-old Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a German national originally from Chile, and the doctor was German national Dr Matthias Eyl, 46.

Friends of the nurse told the BBC that she was the "kindest soul" and that she "didn't have a single bad bone in her body".

“Our thoughts remain with their families, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” the statement from the company added.

“Zeusch Aviation continues to offer support to the families and is in close contact with the relevant authorities as investigations continue.”

open image in gallery 31-year-old Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz was also killed in the crash ( GoFundMe )

Marco Rietvelt, managing director of Zeusch Aviation, said: “Danny and Floris were not only highly skilled pilots, but also greatly valued and popular members of our team. Their passion for flying was matched by their dedication to their colleagues and the important missions they carried out.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. Our priority is to support the families of those lost, as well as our employees, during this incredibly difficult time. We are also fully committed to assisting the authorities in their ongoing investigation.”

After the crash, all operations were immediately suspended, with inbound planes diverting to Gatwick and Stansted. Southend Airport was fully reopened last Thursday.

Last week, police said the aircraft is being “carefully dismantled to move into the next phase of the investigation, being carried out in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch”.