Pilots killed in Southend Airport plane crash named after death of four
Captain Danny Marco Franken and First Officer Floris Christiaan Rhee have been named as two of the victims on board flight SUZ1
The two pilots killed in the Southend Airport plane crash have been named.
Captain Danny Marco Franken and First Officer Floris Christiaan Rhee were “both highly respected and cherished colleagues”, Zeusch Aviation said.
The medical flight, chartered to transport a patient for treatment in the UK, crashed at Southend Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday 13 July.
The aircraft was a twin-turboprop Beechcraft B200 Super King Air. Witnesses said they saw a “fireball” when the plane crashed, and images of fire and black smoke were shared on social media.
It is understood that the patient had been dropped off and the plane was bound for its base in the Netherlands when it crashed.
A female nurse and a male doctor were also killed in the crash.
The nurse was named in reports as 31-year-old Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, a German national originally from Chile, and the doctor was German national Dr Matthias Eyl, 46.
Friends of the nurse told the BBC that she was the "kindest soul" and that she "didn't have a single bad bone in her body".
“Our thoughts remain with their families, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” the statement from the company added.
“Zeusch Aviation continues to offer support to the families and is in close contact with the relevant authorities as investigations continue.”
Marco Rietvelt, managing director of Zeusch Aviation, said: “Danny and Floris were not only highly skilled pilots, but also greatly valued and popular members of our team. Their passion for flying was matched by their dedication to their colleagues and the important missions they carried out.
“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. Our priority is to support the families of those lost, as well as our employees, during this incredibly difficult time. We are also fully committed to assisting the authorities in their ongoing investigation.”
After the crash, all operations were immediately suspended, with inbound planes diverting to Gatwick and Stansted. Southend Airport was fully reopened last Thursday.
Last week, police said the aircraft is being “carefully dismantled to move into the next phase of the investigation, being carried out in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch”.
