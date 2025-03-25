Woman died of injury to heart in South Wales shooting, inquest hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 40-year-old woman who was shot in the chest at a home in South Wales died of injuries to her heart and lung, the opening of an inquest has been told.

Joanne Penney died after being shot at an address in Llys Illtyd in Talbot Green on March 9.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

Six people have been arrested in connection with her death.

Beverley Morgan, coroner’s officer, told an inquest opening at South Wales Central Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd on Tuesday that a post-mortem investigation had provided the provisional cause of death as “gunshot wound to the left chest involving the heart and left lung”.

She added: “At 18.10 hours on Sunday March 9 2025, South Wales Police were notified of a reported shooting at Green Park, Talbot Green.

“On arrival of emergency services, they found Joanne Penney lying on her back unresponsive in the living room area.

“She had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Despite efforts of emergency services, she was later pronounced deceased.”

Graeme Hughes, senior coroner for South Wales Central, adjourned the inquest for further police investigations to be carried out.

He said: “Based on that evidence I have sufficient reason to suspect that Ms Penney’s death was due to violence, so I am duty-bound to continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“However, I am cognisant that individuals have been arrested and charged and so I will suspend this investigation pending the conclusion of those criminal proceedings.

“I wish to pass on my own condolences to Ms Penney’s family and friends.”

Following the incident, five people were charged with murder and one with assisting an offender.

A trial date was set for October 20, with proceedings expected to last six to eight weeks.

Jordan Mills-Smith, 32, from Pentwyn, Cardiff; Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, have all been charged with murder.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Kristina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Following the incident, neighbours took flowers to a cordon at the scene and described their shock.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.

In a tribute, Ms Penney’s family said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her.

“Her kindness, strength and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.”