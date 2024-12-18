Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

All residents of a street where a massive sinkhole appeared have been told they can return to their homes in time for Christmas.

People living in Nant Morlais, Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, feared they would lose their houses after a 60ft-deep sinkhole opened up earlier this month.

Around 30 homes on the Welsh estate had to be evacuated and the cul-de-sac closed after the hole in the road and pavement suddenly materialised.

Families had to be moved to hotels or were forced to stay with relatives, with many worried they would not be back before Christmas.

The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been confirmed, but a local councillor previously told the BBC it was believed a culvert - a structure that allows water to flow under roads - had collapsed, creating the giant hole.

But now, Merthyr Tydfil Council said the sinkhole has been filled in with stone following extensive temporary repair work.

A statement read on Wednesday: "We are pleased to confirm that the void at Nant Morlais has now been filled, utilities have been restored and the remaining residents are being allowed home today.

"We are now working with contractors for a permanent solution and will share more information on this in the new year."

Local resident Stephen Regan, 55, previously told the BBC: “It was very scary, you could hear it rumbling and collapsing when it was happening.

“I just want to get back in the house but we don’t know what the situation is at the moment. My fear is my house could go... I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

He estimated the hole was up to 60ft deep, adding: “The culvert has collapsed and water has just washed it all away. It’s an older generation on this street so they are scared.”