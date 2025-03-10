Investigations continue after woman, 40, shot dead in South Wales town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigations are continuing after a woman was shot dead on a residential street in a South Wales town.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the Green Park area of Talbot Green at 6.10pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene, where a 40-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.

She died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

On Monday, neighbours expressed their shock at what had happened, with some describing hearing a gunshot.

Tyler Davis told how he received multiple phone calls just after 6pm on Sunday and came out of his house.

“I saw lots of police and the ambulance outside,” he said.

“I couldn’t have imagined it would be what it was. I don’t know the people who live there personally.

“We have had a few incidents, my neighbour upstairs was killed about 18 months ago, but nothing of this type.

“A lot of people are concerned about living here. We don’t feel safe.

“There are a lot of good, decent people here. We shouldn’t be waking up to this. It’s crazy.”

Mr Davis said he had not witnessed the incident, though his neighbour had heard a gunshot.

On Monday, neighbours and people living locally brought flowers to police officers at the cordon.

One woman, who lives near the property where the incident took place, walked through with two bunches of flowers.

She said: “You couldn’t wish for a lovelier person. She was a lovely woman.”

A number of residents described concerns about the area, including allegations of drug issues.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) County Borough councillor Sarah Jane Davies posted on Facebook that she had spoken to the police and crime commissioner and raised “the concerns of residents”.

She said the shooting was the second serious incident in six weeks, referencing an alleged attack at Talbot Green Police Station on January 31.

Ms Davies said councillor Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Alex Davies, the MP for Pontypridd, “appreciate and understand the real concerns in the local area”.

“It is important we avoid speculation at the time to enable the Police to progress their investigations to provide answers to the many questions the community have in respect of this very serious incident,” Ms Davies added.

In a statement, Mr Morgan thanked emergency services for responding to the incident and for their professionalism.

He said: “This is a terrible situation, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the woman who sadly died.”

Speaking in the early hours of Monday, a South Wales Police spokeswoman said several crime scenes had been set up in the area and road closures were in place.

Detective Chief Inspector James Morris said: “I understand the concern this will cause the local community, and I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night.”