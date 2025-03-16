Fifth person charged with the gun murder of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green, South Wales.

Ms Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd on March 9.

Jordan Mills-Smith, 32, from Pentwyn, Cardiff, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 17.

He was arrested on Friday March 14 in the Suffolk area.

Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Dashpre Quiley, 39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire; have already been charged with Ms Penney’s murder.

Kristina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and were remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “Our team of detectives and specialist staff are continuing to piece together the circumstances behind Joanne’s tragic death and I would still urge anyone who has information, either about her death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support of the investigation so far and to everyone who has spoken to us and provided information.”

Police said Ms Penney’s family has been updated with the additional charge and they continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

In a tribute last week, they said Ms Penney was “loved deeply by all who knew her” and her family were “devastated” by her death.

“Her kindness, strength and love for her family will never be forgotten,” their statement added.