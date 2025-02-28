Cause of death for two people found in house ‘unascertained’, coroner hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cause of death for two people found at a property in a South Wales village will require further investigation, an inquest has heard.

The bodies of Natalie Jones, 39, and Jonathan Williams, 47 – who had previously been unnamed – were discovered at a property on Hirwaun High Street at about 5.45pm on February 21.

An inquest was opened into their deaths at South Wales Coroner’s Court on Friday.

The assistant coroner, Kerrie Burge, heard the cause of death was “unascertained” and further investigation was required by the pathologist.

The coroner’s assistant said police officers forced entry to the property after Ms Jones’s family had been unable to contact her for two weeks.

She added that “drug paraphernalia was present” at the scene.

Ms Burge said there was reason to suspect the deaths were “unnatural” and an inquest was required.

Adjourning the inquest for investigations to be completed, Ms Burge offered her condolences to the families of Ms Jones and Mr Williams.

In a tribute released after her death, the family of Ms Jones said: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Natalie.

“She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend and was a warm, loving and compassionate person who brought joy and generosity to so many.

“She will forever be remembered.”

Hirwaun is a village in Rhondda Cynon Taf, situated about four miles from Aberdare.

It is known for the Hirwaun Ironworks, which opened in 1765 and produced iron until 1859.