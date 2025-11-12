Baby diagnosed with brain tumour at three months enjoys first birthday at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baby who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just three months old has celebrated her first birthday at home after being declared free of cancer.

In January 2024, just before a family holiday to Spain, Kayleigh Sime, 31, noticed baby daughter Emilie making strange faces, followed by shaking of her hands.

Medics initially suspected the three-month-old was having a seizure.

Mrs Sime and her husband Blake, 30, took Emilie to University Hospital Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, and she was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow (RHC).

Emilie was given an electroencephalogram (EEG) to record her brain activity and sent for an MRI as her movements were suspected to be seizures.

However, medics at RHC diagnosed Emilie with a brain tumour. She underwent an operation and then received months of chemotherapy.

Emilie was discharged from hospital in September and celebrated her first birthday at home in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, on October 2.

The 12-month treatment plan concluded early as the baby, described by her mother as a “wee fighter”, made such good progress.

Mrs Sime, a mother-of-one, said: “We were set to go on holiday to Tenerife, but I wasn’t content with the way Emilie was behaving. Her movements were really odd. I knew something was wrong and wanted her checked out, especially given we had plans to go to a different country.

“I needed to know she would be OK. That’s when they discovered that Emilie had a brain tumour.

“We were completely shocked. Emilie was admitted and plans were made to remove the tumour. We were introduced to consultant neurosurgeon Emer Campbell and everything started moving from there.

“Emilie needed another MRI, was booked for surgery, and a line was fitted so that she could receive her chemotherapy.”

After surgery, Emilie spent three weeks in Ward 3A followed by the Schiehallion Ward, where she rang the bell after being declared cancer-free.

She received chemotherapy every two weeks between March and September, and stayed at the hospital for three to five days.

In September, the family were told Emilie’s treatment could end earlier than expected, as long as she received three-month check-ups.

Mrs Sime, who works as a project co-ordinator, said: “We couldn’t believe it when the medical team told us in September that Emilie’s cancer was gone and that she could stop treatment earlier if she had her three-month check-ups. I was so overwhelmed that I sat there like a robot. It was unbelievable that our girl was OK.

“We got the news in September, just before Emilie’s first birthday in October. We certainly had something to celebrate.

“We couldn’t have done it without the staff at the RHC. Thank-you.

“Everyone including facilities staff, doctors, nurses, the list goes on, made us feel welcome and kept us company.

“We saw the nurses so often that we started to make friendships and we’d be excited to see who was on shift and catch up. I cannot thank them enough. Emilie is a wee fighter, and she is our crazy baby.

“She just seemed to have so much resilience and continued to be a wild child. She just kept going and was happy all of the time.”

Surgeon Mrs Campbell said: “We have multidisciplinary teams who all work together well to support patients and their families, so it is great to hear such kind words from Kayleigh about the care they received during Emilie’s time with us.

“We’re delighted to see Emilie respond so well to treatment and to be thriving. Now it’s time for her to enjoy time with her family and friends.”