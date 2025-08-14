Bursary student looks to break boundaries in professional cricketing world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A talented cricketer is hoping to make his name in the professional game after signing for one of England’s top counties.

South African-born student Caleb Falconer, 18, has joined Middlesex on an academy contract and hopes to turn professional.

The all-rounder has already appeared for the county’s 2nd XI after moving to the UK to study in the sixth form at Millfield School in Somerset with a sports scholarship.

Caleb, from Gqeberha, South Africa, has now achieved D* D grades in BTEC sport and a C in his business studies A-level.

“Cricket was in my life from as early as I can remember,” said Caleb, who from the age of two would follow his father Stuart, an elite cricket coach, to sessions at schools and clubs around his hometown.

“Throughout my childhood I tagged along to the sessions my dad would be taking and looked to pick up whatever I could.

“That’s where my love of cricket was born and I went from there.”

During those formative years Caleb looked up to iconic South African batter AB de Villiers, widely renowned as one of the finest players of his generation.

“For any young cricketer growing up in South Africa at that time, they would all say AB de Villiers is the player that inspires them,” he said.

Caleb was the 2024 recipient of the Middlesex CCC youth player of the year award after scoring 1,062 runs for the U18s, including a double century against Sussex.

That led to playing for the county 2nd XI and scoring a century against Lancashire before being called up for an England Invitational XI.

The teenager moved to England having found his opportunities to play cricket in South Africa were reduced because of the quotas system in place to encourage the development of ethnic minority cricketers.

His family based themselves in Berkshire, while Caleb joined the school as a full-time boarder.

Mark Garaway, Millfield’s director of cricket, said: “It has been a privilege to work with Caleb over the past two years.

“He is an exceptional talent, as demonstrated through his performances for both Millfield and Middlesex CCC throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“His time here has been filled with moments that will be long remembered. Beyond his ability on the field, Caleb is a remarkable individual and natural leader.

“He has earned the respect of staff, coaches and fellow students alike, who have all admired his maturity, composure and calmness, especially in high-pressure situations.

“These are the hallmarks of a truly great leader. We are all excited to follow Caleb as he takes the next step in his cricketing journey with Middlesex CCC, and we wish him every success in the professional game.”