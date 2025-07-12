Britons say ‘sorry’ in 15 different ways – but which one really means genuine regret?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We all say it - and most of the time, let’s face it, we don’t even mean it.

Well, now researchers have backed up the theory, after finding Britons say “sorry” in as many as 15 different ways, with only one actually expressing true regret.

After examining different scenarios we use the apologetic term, they say the multitude of meanings even creates confusion for foreigners, who assume a literal apology is being made, rather than accounting for the other uses of the word.

And they say only one of them means true regret - when someone is genuinely sorry to hear someone else’s bad news.

Karen Grainger, a lecturer in linguistics at Sheffield Hallam University commissioned by Babbel to analyse apologies, explained that “sorry” is frequently used in attempts to be polite, and to take the edge of disagreements or awkwardness as well as to work around social norms.

Britons say “sorry” as many as nine times a day on average, a previous survey suggested, according to The Times.

Mattias Pettersson, who is from Sweden but lives in the UK, told the newspaper: “When I first started spending time with my British partner, I was struck by how often she said ‘sorry’. At first, I thought I’d done something wrong. She’d say sorry when we passed each other in the hallway, when she handed me something, even mid-sneeze.

“Now, even with our two-year-old daughter and other Brits I met, I realised ‘sorry’ can mean anything from ‘excuse me’ to ‘after you’ to ‘I exist, and I hope that’s OK.’

“At first, I didn’t know how to respond — should I apologise back? Say thank you? It was confusing but also fascinating: a tiny word carrying a thousand meanings. It felt like there were secret rules I hadn’t learnt yet. Over time, I’ve learnt to love it. It feels less like an odd habit and more like a quiet sign of thoughtfulness and consideration.”

Sofia Zambelli, who is a cultural and language expert at Babbel, added: “In British English, ‘sorry’ is as much a social lubricant, an exclamation or a response to mild discomfort as it is a genuine apology. This unique multifunctionality makes it one of the most fascinating and simultaneously misunderstood words in the English language.”

Here are the 15 ways Britons use the word “sorry”: