Eyes down for Sophie as duchess enjoys bingo night with Chelsea Pensioners

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Royal Hospital Chelsea’s social club on Tuesday evening to take part in their weekly get-together.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 30 April 2025 04:23 EDT
The Duchess of Edinburgh plays bingo with Chelsea Pensioners during her visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea (James Manning/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh plays bingo with Chelsea Pensioners during her visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Chelsea Pensioners for their weekly bingo night, with her numbers card in hand and dabber at the ready.

It was eyes down for Sophie as she gathered with the group of 80 pensioners for three rounds of the game.

The duchess was seen holding her bingo card aloft, holding hands with one of the pensioners and sipping a drink through a straw during the social evening at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Tuesday.

Sophie chatted to Ted Fell, 86, of the Royal Artillery, who introduced her to his fellow bingo players before the games began.

She was also welcomed by the Governor of the Royal Hospital, General Sir Adrian Bradshaw.

Tuesday night Bingo at the Chelsea Pensioners Club fosters camaraderie and is a cherished weekly activity that helps alleviate loneliness, promotes mental well-being, and strengthens the sense of community within the historic institution.

The club, which has a licensed bar, a games room and a quiet reading room, serves as the social hub of the Royal Hospital, which is is home to nearly 300 Chelsea Pensioners who previously served in the British Army.

