Tributes paid to victims of ‘devastating’ fatal school coach crash

Tributes have been paid to the victims of a “heartbreaking and devastating” crash after a school coach trip returning from Exmoor Zoo slid down a 20ft slope in Somerset.

One child died and 21 staff members and pupils from Minehead Middle School were injured after their vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill on Thursday afternoon.

The coach had been travelling back to the school from the Devon zoo with 60 to 70 passengers on board when the incident occurred, leaving some suffering serious injuries.

A stream of people came to the school gates on Friday morning to leave floral tributes to the victims of the crash, with many leaving messages of condolence.

One message said: “Thinking of everyone at this heartbreaking and devastating time.

“Our community is holding you all tight and surrounding you with love.”

Another said: “We are truly heartbroken to hear of the tragic events affecting the pupils, staff and families of Minehead Middle School.

“Our thoughts are with every member of the community, and we hold you all in our hearts during this time of unimaginable grief.”

Many of the people paying their respects could be seen crying and hugging each other as they left their tributes.

The driver of the coach is reported to be in a stable condition but has suffered “a number of injuries”.

Minehead Middle School, which caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term, remained closed on Friday.

One of the school’s teachers posted on Facebook: “My amazing students, I couldn’t be prouder of all of you, how incredibly brave you have been.

“You have looked after each other in what was a life-changing event, we will get through this together.

“I feel so lucky to be your teacher. I am so grateful to my wonderful colleagues during this time who were also fighting to help as many people as we could.

“My deepest condolences to all parents, carers, family and friends involved.

“Finally, thank you to the emergency services who have saved many lives and to the brilliant public who went out of their way to look after myself and most importantly the wonderful students of Minehead Middle School.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.”

Speaking to the PA news agency outside the school gates, the Rev Philip Butcher, the vicar of Minehead, said the community was in shock.

“It was absolutely numbing, there are no words to describe what happened yesterday,” he said.

“It’s an absolute tragedy, and one that’s still very much unfolding. We’re just standing firm with the school, with the families at this time, just to be with them in this time as a point of support.

He added: “This happened yesterday afternoon, and the horror of it came to light during the evening.

“This is a big, big, big tragedy, and it will affect people for a long time to come. I know this community is so strong that it will be here in all its forms to support everybody fully as far as they need.”

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Exmoor Zoo said: “We cannot believe that fate has been so cruel to such a lovely, lively well-behaved group of children from Minehead Middle School on their way home with their coach.

“All our thoughts, blessings and prayers go out to everybody involved, we cannot comprehend what the children, their families, teachers and emergency crews are all going through now.”

Councillor Bill Revans, the leader of Somerset Council, said he joined with the community in mourning.

“On behalf of the council, I extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and anyone else who has been affected by this devastating event, as well as offering my prayers to anyone who has been injured for their recovery,” he said.

He also called for people to avoid speculation on the cause of the crash while investigations into the incident continue.

The crash happened on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday, police said.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

During a press conference on Thursday evening, Gavin Ellis, of Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, said: “I’m grateful to the off-duty firefighter who was travelling behind the coach at the point of the crash, who was able to start making immediate effect to release those casualties from the bus.”

He added: “We were mobilised to a major incident of a coach that had overturned on to its roof and slid approximately 20ft down the embankment.

“This was a very complex and technically difficult incident for our crews to deal with, and I’m grateful for the tireless effort and actions of the crews in doing everything they could for those who were trapped and as quickly and as safely as possible.”

On Thursday, Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “It is with deep sadness and heartbreak that we confirm that a pupil from Minehead Middle School has tragically died following a road traffic incident earlier today involving a coach carrying pupils and staff returning from an educational visit.

“A number of other people have been taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries. This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance.”

The trust said its thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected and the “entire school community are devastated by this news”.

Rachel Gilmour, MP for Tiverton and Minehead, said the incident was “tragic” and she is “heartbroken for the parents and the school and the wider family”.

Asked about the area, Ms Gilmour told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a very difficult road, very, very steep, very windy, and it’s just the nature of rural roads in my constituency.”