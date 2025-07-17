Coach carrying dozens of school children crashes in Somerset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major incident has been declared after a coach carrying dozens of school children crashed in Somerset.

The 70-seater vehicle was taking pupils back to Minehead Middle School after a day trip when the incident happened near Minehead on Thursday afternoon.

Several people have been taken to hospital, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A statement by the force said: “We understand the coach was carrying approximately 60-70 people and was heading to Minehead Middle School at the time.

“We can confirm a number of casualties have been conveyed to hospital.

“The large majority of passengers have been taken to a rest centre in Wheddon Cross and we are working with the school to help them return at the earliest opportunity.

“Officers are at the school to help with that process, and we would ask any parents to please head there.”

The A396 remains closed and officers asked for people to avoid the area.

The coach had been bringing children back from a daytrip, its operator has said.

Peter Prior-Sankey, director of Ridlers, said: “We were made aware of an incident involving one of our 70-seater vehicles at about 3.15pm this afternoon, understood to have taken place as a group of school pupils were returning from a daytrip.

“We have since been liaising with both the school, and the emergency services, while we try to understand the extent of the incident.

“Everyone within the Ridlers team is of course deeply concerned and anxious to find out more detail – particularly concerning the welfare of the driver and passengers.

“While we wait for further information from police and other emergency teams, our hearts of course go out to the school pupils and to our driver.

“We will be doing everything possible to understand what has happened.”

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “Calls came in at about 3pm reporting a bus had left the road near the junction with Ashwell Lane and Steart Lane.

“Most of the passengers have been taken off the bus. Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service are working to free the remaining occupants and South Western Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

“We have no confirmed information on the number of casualties or the level of injuries.”

In a post on X, Rachel Gilmour, the MP for Tiverton and Minehead, said: “I have heard news about a distressing road traffic incident around Wheddon Cross this afternoon.

“Emergency services are present, so please give them space to work.

“My thoughts are with all involved in the incident.”

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m aware of the serious incident involving a bus near Minehead, Somerset.

“My thoughts are with all those involved. The emergency services are on scene, and I am receiving regular updates on the situation.”