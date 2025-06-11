E-fit image released after man’s body discovered on Somerset beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An e-fit image has been released in a bid to identify a man whose body was discovered on a Somerset beach last year.

The body, of a man believed to be aged in his 40s or 50s, was discovered at Lilstock Beach, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on December 28.

Earlier this year, Avon and Somerset Police launched an appeal to identify the man but this has not yet proved successful.

Detectives have now created an e-fit image of the man, whose body is believed to have washed up after being in the water for between one and five days.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Inspector George Pettingell, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We hope that this image might be the key to helping us identify this man and importantly be able to update any family and friends.

“Forensic and DNA inquiries have established the man is likely of either Croatian or Bosnian heritage.

“He is also white, of large build and estimated to be aged in his 40s or 50s.

“He had a shaved head and was wearing a black jacket, black jumper, red trousers and black Nike trainers.

“We’ve been in contact with neighbouring forces but still so far have been unable to establish his identity.

“If you think you might know who this man is based off this information and the e-fit image, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and provide the reference number 5224412225, or give information through the force’s website.