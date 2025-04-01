Last goats living on UK coastal site culled by National Trust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last four goats living on an English beauty spot have reportedly been culled by the National Trust.

The goats, regularly seen scaling the dramatic cliffs in Brean Down in Somerset, were put down due to poor health including tuberculosis (TB), the charity told the BBC.

The coastal area features an abandoned Napoleonic fort and is popular with walkers for spectacular sunsets overlooking Weston-super-Mare.

National Trust South West said health concerns had been raised due to the goats’ “restricted gene pool”, before tests showed they had TB.

open image in gallery Brean Down, which is popular with dog walkers, had four remaining goats ( Supplied )

A spokesperson told the BBC the charity only undertook wildlife management “when absolutely essential”. The Independent has also approached National Trust.

The spokesperson said: “The number of goats on Brean Down has dwindled in recent years to only four goats.

“This raised significant welfare issues including poor health as a result of the restricted gene pool. Tests confirmed they were also carrying TB. Unfortunately, the goats have had to be culled.

“We are passionate about caring for special places and the wildlife that lives there, but occasionally have to make difficult decisions.

“Our approach is guided by the requirement for control interventions to be humane and informed by evidence.”

Locals had become increasingly concerned about the welfare of the goats in recent years after some had fallen to their deaths from the cliffside.

Some had demanded the animal charity RSPCA take action to rehome them after reports they were unwell.