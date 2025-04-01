Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Last goats living on UK coastal site culled by National Trust

National Trust said it made the ‘difficult decision’ to cull the goats on Brean Down due to tuberculosis (TB)

Barney Davis
Tuesday 01 April 2025 01:07 EDT
Comments
Brean Down, where the last remaining goats have been culled due to poor health including tuberculosis (TB)
Brean Down, where the last remaining goats have been culled due to poor health including tuberculosis (TB) (Google Earth)

The last four goats living on an English beauty spot have reportedly been culled by the National Trust.

The goats, regularly seen scaling the dramatic cliffs in Brean Down in Somerset, were put down due to poor health including tuberculosis (TB), the charity told the BBC.

The coastal area features an abandoned Napoleonic fort and is popular with walkers for spectacular sunsets overlooking Weston-super-Mare.

National Trust South West said health concerns had been raised due to the goats’ “restricted gene pool”, before tests showed they had TB.

Brean Down, which is popular with dog walkers, had four remaining goats
Brean Down, which is popular with dog walkers, had four remaining goats (Supplied)

A spokesperson told the BBC the charity only undertook wildlife management “when absolutely essential”. The Independent has also approached National Trust.

The spokesperson said: “The number of goats on Brean Down has dwindled in recent years to only four goats.

“This raised significant welfare issues including poor health as a result of the restricted gene pool. Tests confirmed they were also carrying TB. Unfortunately, the goats have had to be culled.

“We are passionate about caring for special places and the wildlife that lives there, but occasionally have to make difficult decisions.

“Our approach is guided by the requirement for control interventions to be humane and informed by evidence.”

Locals had become increasingly concerned about the welfare of the goats in recent years after some had fallen to their deaths from the cliffside.

Some had demanded the animal charity RSPCA take action to rehome them after reports they were unwell.

