Solong sailor lost in North Sea collision wanted to ‘work hard for his family’
Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, has been described as a “good guy and such a hardworking man”
This is the first picture of a “hardworking” father feared dead after the cargo ship he was working on rammed into an oil tanker in the North Sea, causing an explosion.
Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, was working in the forward deck of the Solong when it ploughed into the port side of the American tanker Stena Immaculate off the coast of Yorkshire.
All 23 people on the tanker were rescued along with 13 crew from the Solong, but the Filipino national has not been found since the 10 March collision. The Solong’s master, Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, is currently awaiting trial for gross negligence manslaughter.
Fellow seafarer Joel Jimenez told The Independent he became firm friends with Mr Pernia on a heavy cargo voyage some years ago.
"Mark is a good guy and such a hardworking man. He was always willing to work hard for his family, especially for his daughter,” he said.
“He was such a good man to have on your crew.
“Everyone is devastated. I feel so sorry for his family.”
Mr Pernia had spent long weeks working at sea, with one of his last Facebook posts wishing his daughter a happy eighth birthday, adding: “My one and only Disney princess. I miss you so much.”
A spokesperson for shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong, said: "Out of respect for the family, we will not be providing further information at this time.
“We continue to provide all necessary support to the family. They are extraordinarily resilient. Our thoughts and sympathies are with them at this very distressing time."
Crowley, which owns Stena Immaculate, said at least one cargo tank carrying A1-jet fuel was ruptured in the collision.
It is thought however the spill had a “limited” impact, with the maritime company saying it remained unclear how much fuel was released when it was hit by the Solong. An initial review showed it had evaporated due to exposure to fires on both vessels.
Owners of the Solong have also admitted tiny plastic pellets, held in containers on board, were released and have since been found on beaches in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.
Mr Motin has been given a provisional date of January 12 to face trial. He appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey for an hour-long bail hearing on Friday.
He only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and had the help of a Russian interpreter.
