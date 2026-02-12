Children’s social media addictions linked to mental health problems in new study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young people's addiction to social media and video games is tied to a higher risk of developing mental health issues, having suicidal behaviours, and sleeping problems, a new study has found.

Researchers have said that young people’s screen time tends to increase significantly during adolescence, which is often when mental health and troubles with sleeping begin to emerge.

The study’s lead author is calling on digital platforms to look at limiting addictive features on apps and social media in light of the findings.

Jason Nagata said: “Problematic screen use is when kids can’t control their time online, even if they try, and it starts to cause stress, conflicts, or problems at school or home. It can also lead to withdrawal-like feelings, needing more time online to feel satisfied, and repeated relapses, much like other addictive behaviours.

“Our findings suggest that digital platforms and families alike should consider ways to reduce addictive features of apps and social media, since these patterns of use are modifiable and can affect adolescent mental health.”

open image in gallery ‘Problematic’ phone and social media use was associated with a higher risk of having mental heath issues ( Getty/iStock )

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, followed more than 8,000 young people aged 11 to 12 for a year.

They determined whether the participants had “problematic” mobile phone and social media use, which was defined as having addiction-like symptoms, including a compulsion to use or a loss of control. The children’s parents or caregivers then had to answer questions to assess psychiatric symptoms and behavioural problems.

The study found that problematic social media, video game, and phone use were all associated with a higher risk of having depressive problems, sleeping problems and suicidal behaviours.

The findings follow a study in December that found that there was “little evidence” that going on social media or playing video games was bad for people’s mental health. The research from the University of Manchester last year was based on the experiences of more than 25,000 pupils.

open image in gallery A study conducted in Manchester said there was ‘little evidence’ that social media was bad for mental health ( Getty/iStock )

Dr Nagata said: “Not all screen time is harmful. The real risk comes when use becomes addictive or problematic, when kids can’t stop, feel stressed if they don’t use it, or it starts to disrupt sleep, mood, or daily life.”

But Professor Neil Humphrey, co-author of the University of Manchester’s study, said: “Our findings tell us that young people’s choices around social media and gaming may be shaped by how they’re feeling, but not necessarily the other way around.

“Rather than blaming technology itself, we need to pay attention to what young people are doing online, who they’re connecting with and how supported they feel in their daily lives.”

The research comes in the wake of the UK government’s decision to consult on a social media ban for under-16s, as fears grow over how it is impacting young people’s wellbeing.

open image in gallery Anas Sarwar said social media is fuelling a ‘mental health emergency’ ( PA Wire )

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has backed the ban, stated that social media was fuelling a “mental health emergency”.

In late January, the government launched a three-month consultation on how children’s relationships with mobile phones and social media can be improved, including the proposal of an Australian-style ban.

Australia started enforcing a world-first prohibition on social media for children under 16 in December, compelling platforms to lock out young users or risk heavy financial penalties.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.