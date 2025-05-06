Crackdown on snus-style nicotine pouches in ‘smokefree generation’ law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicotine pouches, often referred to as "snus," will be subject to a UK-wide crackdown on tobacco, a Scottish Government minister has confirmed.

The announcement follows concerns raised by MSPs after free samples of the pouches were distributed at Edinburgh’s Waverley train station earlier this year.

These pouches, designed to be placed between the lip and gum, release nicotine into the user's system.

Health experts warn that nicotine pouches are addictive and may carry other harmful side effects. The inclusion of these products in the tobacco crackdown signals a move towards stricter regulation and control of their distribution and availability.

Despite sometimes being called snus, this term actually refers to a tobacco product on sale in Sweden which is also used orally.

Holyrood’s Health Committee discussed the Tobacco and Vapes Bill on Tuesday, UK-wide legislation which would create a “smokefree generation” by banning tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2009.

The Scottish Government is recommending that Holyrood grants legislative consent to the parts of the Bill which impact devolved law.

open image in gallery Dr Sandesh Gulhane asked about ‘snus’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said he is unclear on whether products like snus are part of the ban.

He said: “Given that in Waverley Station we saw these products being handed out to people for free as a trial, I think we probably need to to a bit more in this area.”

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said she agreed that more needs to be done on such “novel products”.

She said: “That is exactly what this Bill is aiming to do, bring products like heated tobacco and snus as you’ve talked about into the legislation to ensure that we do have better powers to reduce their availability to young people and older people.”

Professor Linda Bauld, one of the Scottish Government’s top public health advisors, told the committee that snus is already illegal in the UK.

However, the term “snus” is now being applied to these nicotine pouches, she said.

Handing such nicotine pouches out for free would be covered by the new legislation, she said.

She said: “We’ve only had them in the market for the last few years.

“They’re going to be significantly less harmful than smoking – I’m pretty confident, from looking at their constituents.”

She said some studies had highlighted concerns around periodontal (gum health and they are known to be addictive.

Prof Bauld said: “The Bill is trying to strike a balance in keeping products available to people who smoke and who may use vaping or even a nicotine pouch as a cessation aid.

“While recognising that what we saw in Waverley is about marketing these products, including to young people, which is absolutely something we need to tackle.”