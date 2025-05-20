Rachel Reeves: SNP in absurd position over criticism of EU-UK fisheries deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has said the SNP are in an “absurd situation where they support Reform and the Tories” in response to criticism of the EU-UK deal’s impact on the Scottish fishing industry.

SNP MP Dave Doogan (Angus and Perthshire Glens) said a “growth-threatening Sword of Damocles” has been placed over the sector in Scotland following the agreement, which allows a further 12 years of access to UK waters for boats from the EU.

Speaking at Treasury questions, Mr Doogan asked in the Commons: “What changes will the Chancellor introduce in the spring statement to compensate for the growth-threatening Sword of Damocles she has just placed over the Scottish fishing industry?

“She should know, but probably doesn’t, that 70% of revenue from fishing and agriculture comes from Scotland.

“She should know, but probably doesn’t, that the fishing industry in Scotland is 50 times larger for Scotland’s economy than the UK.

“So can she explain what discussions did she have with the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation or the Scottish Government before making this damaging decision?”

Ms Reeves replied: “I was very pleased that the Scottish Salmon Association welcomed the trade deal that we secured with the EU yesterday, and 70% of the fish that is caught in UK waters is sold into European markets.”

She added: “The SNP are now in an absurd situation where they support Reform and the Tories in opposing the deal with the EU.”

Elsewhere at Treasury questions, Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) raised concerns over the visitor levy in Scotland.

The 5% charge will apply to those staying in hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other forms of accommodation, including holiday lets.

Mr Stone said: “Scottish councils now have the power to introduce a tourism levy. This has gone down extremely badly with the hospitality sector and in particular they fear a tax on a tax – a tax would be VAT.

“Could I ask the Government to look at zero rating this in the event that a tourism levy is introduced?”

Ms Reeves replied: “I want to welcome tourists to Great Britain and Northern Ireland and that’s why we’re securing trade deals with countries around the world, showing that we as a country are open for business.

“In the end it’s up to the Scottish Government about what additional taxes they introduce. But as with income tax you can always see that the SNP never take the side of ordinary working people.”