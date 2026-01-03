Never a more important time to be a unionist or conservative, says Findlay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It has never been more important to be a unionist or a conservative than right now, the leader of the Scottish Tories has said.

With the next Holyrood election just five months away, the prospect of another vote on Scottish independence seems unlikely, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves – one of the most senior figures in the UK Government – saying a referendum will not be held even if the SNP wins a majority in May.

The Tories have seen their fortunes fall since the party’s collapse at the UK election in 2024, with Reform UK surging and forecast to pick up seats in the double digits at Holyrood.

Speaking to the Press Association, Russell Findlay stressed the importance of both conservatism and unionism as voters begin to think about their choice in May.

“Being a conservative and being a unionist in Scotland today has never been more important,” he said.

“In terms of the unionist part, we are the only wholly convincing party of the union.

“Taking Reform UK, they purport to be a pro-union party, but I don’t think Nigel Farage could care less about the union – Nigel Farage cares about Nigel Farage.

“He fielded pro-independence candidates in the general election.”

Mr Findlay went on to point to claims from independent MSP Ash Regan – who has quit both the SNP and Alba during her decade-long career in Holyrood – that Mr Farage attempted to bring her into the party.

Reform has described the claims as “categorically not true”.

Referring to an interview Mr Farage gave last year, Mr Findlay said: “That’s not a party that believes in the union, and a party that believes in the union wouldn’t be so causal about the possibility of there being another SNP Government, as they’re on the record as being.

“In terms of being conservative, again Reform UK tell people one thing and they’ll tell other people something different.

“We’re supposed to believe they’re unionists, despite evidence to the contrary, and we’re told to believe they’re conservative, despite evidence to the contrary.”

Reform UK would seek to increase social security spending, Mr Findlay claimed, to which his party is opposed.

The Nigel Farage-led party has said it would like to bring down overall benefits spending by cutting waste and fraud, while also supporting the decision to scrap the two-child limit.

“Reform are very good at appearing to be all things to all people, or anything that you might want them to be, but we are conservative, we are unionist, and that’s why it’s absolutely critical that our voice is heard in this election,” Mr Findlay said.

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.