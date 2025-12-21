£20m spent on Commons since IndyRef, SNP says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The House of Commons has spent more than £20 million on refurbishment and improvement works since IndyRef, the SNP has claimed.

Figures obtained by the party under a freedom of information request showed a total of £20,107,400 has been spent on the estate since the 2014 referendum, which it says “highlights the true cost of Westminster”.

The SNP said the 2024/25 figures were the highest on record at £2.5 million, which it equated to 74 nurse salaries in Scotland.

SNP MP Brendan O’Hara said: “This damning data reveals the true cost of Westminster – a system where, in the midst of a UK Government-induced cost-of-living crisis, taxpayers must foot the bill for millions of pounds of refurbishments each year.

“This Christmas, while families across Scotland will be choosing between heating and eating, the House of Commons will be choosing between which expensive renovations should take place first in the new year as a present from the people of this country.

“It’s clear that the system is broken – and while the House of Commons spends millions refurbishing its estate, the SNP is spending millions to take action where it matters most – bringing down waiting lists, growing the economy and tackling child poverty.

“If Westminster has splashed £20 million on refurbishment costs alone since the independence referendum, just think of the money drained by the broken system overall since 2014 – it’s clear that Scotland can, and will, do better with the right to decide our own future, delivering a fresh start with independence.”

The UK Government and House of Commons were approached for comment.