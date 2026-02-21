Missing men found dead on Snowdon after large-scale rescue operation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two bodies have been found on Yr Wyddfa - also known as Snowdon - after a major search to try to find two missing men.

North Wales Police have confirmed that the two men were aged 19 and 20.

Concerns for the welfare of the pair were reported to police on Wednesday. Major search efforts were launched by rescue teams, who scoured the mountain in wintry conditions.

Crews from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, RAF Mountain Rescue Service, SARDA and HM Coastguard were deployed and carried out extensive searches on Yr Wyddfa until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Searches resumed at approximately 8am on Thursday.

Tragically, the bodies of the two men were located and recovered. Both have now been formally identified and their families have been informed.

Jurgen Dissmann, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said: “On behalf of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, I would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two men who have tragically lost their lives.

“The team were tasked by North Wales Police and launched an extensive multi-agency operation in full winter conditions. Volunteers searched across challenging mountain terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in difficult weather in an effort to locate the pair as quickly as possible.

"Despite the determined and sustained commitment of everyone involved, we are deeply saddened that, despite all efforts, the outcome was not what we had hoped for.

“I would like to sincerely thank our colleagues from Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, RAF Mountain Rescue Team, SARDA and HM Coastguard for their invaluable assistance throughout the operation.”

The coroner has been notified.

