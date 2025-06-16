Two women who died after being pulled from Eryri pools named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two women who died after being pulled from water in Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia, have been named.

Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25, were pulled from pools on the Watkin Path – which leads to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon – on Wednesday June 11.

Inquests into their deaths are due to be opened on Wednesday by the coroner for north west Wales.

Last week, a spokesman for North Wales Police said officers were called to Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd, at about 9.30pm after a report that one woman had been pulled from the water and another was said to be in the pools.

The second woman was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Llanberis mountain rescue team was sent to the area along with an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson, of North Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of both women.

“An investigation to establish what happened is now under way.”

He appealed for anyone walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm on June 11 to contact police.

Chairman of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Jurgen Dissmann, said: “On behalf of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two women who sadly lost their lives.

“This was a complex and difficult callout for the team and we would like to thank our emergency service colleagues and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team for their continued support and assistance during this callout.”