Body found in search for man last seen on Snowdon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body of a man last seen on Mount Snowdon has been found after a two-day search.

North Wales Police confirmed the body of 27-year-old Kieran, who’s last name has not been issued, was found on Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen shortly before 12pm on Monday in the Bwlch Glas area near the Pyg Track after he walked to the top of the mountain at around 7am.

In an update on Tuesday, Chief Inspector Emma Parry said: “My deepest condolences remain with Kieran’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and I would once again thank partner agencies and all those who supported our searches.

open image in gallery North Wales Police confirmed the body of 27-year-old Kieran, who’s last name has not been issued, was found on Tuesday afternoon ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

"The family would also like to thank the mountain rescue teams who assisted in the search for Kieran, along with all other agencies involved."

North Wales Police said Kieran’s family has been informed and the coroner has been made aware.

On Monday, the force said they were “growing increasingly concerned” for Kieran and said multi-agency searches were underway to find him.

They were particularly keen to speak to a group of walkers who spoke to Kieran just before midday and asked those in the area to check photos taken to see if Kieran was in the background of them.

In a further update earlier on Tuesday, the force said they had yet to receive any further confirmed sightings of Kieran.