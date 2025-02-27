Indoor ski centre fined £100,000 over schoolboy’s birthday party death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An indoor ski company has been fined £100,000 after a 12-year-old boy died from head injuries at a birthday party in 2021.

Louis Watkiss died in a toboggan crash at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24 2021.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the schoolboy was descending the main ski slope when his toboggan slid into the back of a member of staff who was conducting a slope walk.

The watchdog said the staff member fell backwards onto Louis, who died at the scene from his injuries.

An HSE investigation found the company “failed to ensure the safety of its customers”, including Louis, while they were tobogganing and that the boy’s death was preventable.

The watchdog found “there was no safe system of work, information, instruction, training or supervision to manage the risk of collisions between toboggans and pedestrians”.

SnowDome Limited, of Leisure Island, River Drive, Tamworth, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates’ Court to breaching the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, the HSE said.

open image in gallery The Snowdome venue in Tamworth, Staffordshire ( Google Maps )

They were fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £14,534 at a hearing on Wednesday, it added.

Nathan Cook, senior enforcement lawyer for HSE said: “Louis went to a friend’s birthday party at the SnowDome and should have returned home safely to his family after an enjoyable occasion.

“Tragically, due to the failings of SnowDome Limited, this did not happen.

“Louis’s death could have been prevented if the company had adequately assessed and controlled the risks associated with tobogganing activities.

“Our risk assessment guidance may be more commonly used for workplaces such as factories and construction sites, but the same principles apply for busy venues like indoor ski slopes.

“The possible risks to people from equipment and the movement of visitors and staff needs to be thought through.

“Our thoughts remain with Louis’s family.”