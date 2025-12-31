Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons are set to begin the new year with snow showers as the Met Office issues new weather warnings.

Up to 5cm of snow is expected to cover parts of the country from midnight on 1 January as a cold snap brings frosty temperatures for many. Icy conditions are also set to cause disruption as people travel across the country following new year celebrations.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from midnight until noon on Friday and covers a large swathe of England and Wales, including Chester and Greater Manchester down to London and Kent.

open image in gallery Weather warnings are in place from midnight on Thursday ( Met Office )

Separate yellow warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland between midnight and 10am on Friday, and in northern Scotland between 6am on new year’s day and the end of Friday.

Forecasters are warning parts of Scotland could see up to 10cm of accumulated snow by Friday as showers turn to snow north of Glasgow. The freezing conditions are then expected to move southeastwards across parts of England and Wales on Thursday, with blizzards predicted to last between two and three hours.

Around 1cm to 2cm of snow is expected to accumulate where it falls, with 5cm possible across the higher ground of North Wales and North West England.

The Met Office is advising people to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than usual in order to reduce the risk of slips and falls while rushing. It also urged people to check roads and public transport before travelling and leaving extra time for journeys.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “It certainly looks like we are in for a taste of ‘winter’ as we welcome in the new year, initially in the north, but more widely across the UK for the first week of 2026.

open image in gallery Snow and ice warnings have come into force across the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA )

“Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions to all parts of the UK, and it will feel especially cold in the strong winds. Widespread and locally severe frosts are expected, along with the first snow of the winter for many.

“A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland on new year’s day and beyond, where frequent and heavy snow showers may lead to some travel disruption.

“These colder conditions and wintry hazards – snow, ice and strong winds – will develop more widely as we enter the new year, with more warnings for snow and ice likely. It looks like this cold spell will last through at least the first week of January, so it’s important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold health alert for the health sector covering the North East and North West of England until 5 January. All other regions in England are under a yellow alert for this period.

This means cold temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population. Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, urged people to check in on neighbours, family, and friends as temperatures plummet.

“As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable,” he said.

“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Wednesday

A dry New Year's Eve for much of England and Wales with sunny spells. Cloudier elsewhere with some scattered showers. A cold day, with winds increasing later in the north. Showers turning wintry over higher ground of Scotland later.

Overnight

Windy with rain followed by wintry showers across Scotland. Drier elsewhere with clear spells, especially in the south. Frost and patchy mist or fog under clearer skies. Feeling cold.

New years day

New years day will be chilly and windy, especially in the north and east. Wintry showers across northern Scotland and extending down western coasts. Dry elsewhere with sunny spells.

Friday to Sunday

Remaining cold with overnight frosts. Mainly dry with some sunny spells, but wintry showers likely too, especially in the north and at times extending down western and eastern coasts.