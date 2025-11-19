In Pictures: Wintry scenes across the UK as cold snap brings freezing conditions

Snow has blanketed parts of the UK as a cold snap brings freezing conditions.
The wintry conditions are expected to continue around the coasts after up to 7cm of snow fell in parts of the UK.
Reindeer stopped traffic on a road near Aviemore.
The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd is Britain’s only free-ranging herd of reindeer found in the Cairngorm mountains in the Scottish Highlands.
Parts of Scotland and the north-east of England were among the areas to see snow settle.
Further south, places including London, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Essex and Shropshire also saw snow falling.